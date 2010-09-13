One person's trash is another person's treasure!
Monday, September 13, 2010
Roger Ebert returns to his PBS roots for a new movie review show.
As someone who grew up watching the original 'Sneak Previews', later 'At the Movies' with Siskel and Ebert, I'm really happy to see Roger is finally launching a new movie review program. Read all the details on Roger's blog
Camevil
said...
Oh, FINALLY!
7:19 AM
