North Coast Movie News September 20, 2010

Thursday September 23rd at 7:00pm the Capitol Theater, in association with the Cleveland Cinematheque, will be showing the restored version of Fritz Lang's 1927 science fiction masterpiece Metropolis. The Alloy Orchestra will be providing live musical accompaniment for the silent film. Advance tickets can be purchase for $19 online at www.clevelandcinemas.com, or for $22 at the door the day of the show. The Capitol Theater is located at 1390 West 65th Street in Cleveland's Gordon Square Arts District.
Saturday September 25th local film production company Old School Sinema will be staging its sixth Zombie Walk. Walkers meet up at the 5 O'Clock Lounge 5 0'Clock Lounge located at 11904 Detroit Rd in Lakewood, OH. Registration starts at 11:30am for a donation of $5 plus 2 canned /non-perishible food items. This is an ALL AGES event and will take place rain or shine. If you need ZOMBIE MAKE-UP, it's available for a very minimal donation. PLEASE arrive early if you need zombie makeup. Artist will stop makeup at 2:30 p.m. sharp. There will be a group photo at 2:45pm, and the walk starts at 3pm.
