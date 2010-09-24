Rather than follow the money, the movie follows the romance between up and coming trader Jacob (Shia Lebouf) and Gekko’s daughter Winnie (Carrie Mulligan). Their relationship becomes complicated when Jacob falls under Gordon’s spell. Winnie wants nothing to do wither her dad, but Jacob offers to help father and daughter reconnect in exchange for a little help dealing with Bretton James (Josh Brolin), a corporate scumbag who is at least somewhat responsible for the suicide of Jacob’s mentor (Frank Langella). I won’t give away the ending, but let me just say that it’s pure cornball schmaltz. It all adds up to something like a big budget extended episode of
Friday, September 24, 2010
Movie Review: 'Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps'
Rather than follow the money, the movie follows the romance between up and coming trader Jacob (Shia Lebouf) and Gekko’s daughter Winnie (Carrie Mulligan). Their relationship becomes complicated when Jacob falls under Gordon’s spell. Winnie wants nothing to do wither her dad, but Jacob offers to help father and daughter reconnect in exchange for a little help dealing with Bretton James (Josh Brolin), a corporate scumbag who is at least somewhat responsible for the suicide of Jacob’s mentor (Frank Langella). I won’t give away the ending, but let me just say that it’s pure cornball schmaltz. It all adds up to something like a big budget extended episode of
Posted by Bob Ignizio at 12:01 AM
Labels: Bob Ignizio, Drama, Movie Reviews
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Josh Brolin seems to delight in these kinds of parts, doesn't he? I notice he rarely takes credit for his odd cameo as a "Mama, is that the one?" kind of thug in Milwaukee, Minnesota, which was an interesting indie, for sure. I'll check this one out at some point -- my folks liked it.
Post a Comment