Now that's a movie poster!

Movie posters these days are mostly drab and unimaginative, so when someone gets it right they deserve a little praise. The other night while wandering through my local multiplex, I came across two posters that really stood out from the crowd.
I love this classy retro poster for The American. It looks like it came right out of the sixties or early seventies when Hollywood routinely made smart, serious, adult thrillers and audiences actually wanted to go see them.
Agreed regarding both posters. They're pretty bad ass.
That Piranha poster is too cool for words.
