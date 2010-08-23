You can’t really put the blame on the screenplay. While nothing special, it has a serviceable enough plot for a creature feature. Nor is the cast at fault, as stars Elisabeth Shue, Steven R. McQueen (grandson of Steve McQueen), Ving Rhames, and Christopher Lloyd all turn in solid performances. No, the responsibility for the film’s failure rests squarely on the shoulders of director Alexander Aja. He hits all the wrong notes here, shifting tone jarringly and often. He proves here that he’s completely incapable of balancing horror, humor, and drama the way Joe Dante did in the original 1978 Piranha. And on a final note, even the 3D sucks. When it was shot, Piranha 3D was intended as a traditional 2D film. It only became 3D in post production, so there’s not much creative use of the gimmick. 2 out of 4 stars.
Monday, August 23, 2010
Movie Review: 'Piranha 3D' bites
You can’t really put the blame on the screenplay. While nothing special, it has a serviceable enough plot for a creature feature. Nor is the cast at fault, as stars Elisabeth Shue, Steven R. McQueen (grandson of Steve McQueen), Ving Rhames, and Christopher Lloyd all turn in solid performances. No, the responsibility for the film’s failure rests squarely on the shoulders of director Alexander Aja. He hits all the wrong notes here, shifting tone jarringly and often. He proves here that he’s completely incapable of balancing horror, humor, and drama the way Joe Dante did in the original 1978 Piranha. And on a final note, even the 3D sucks. When it was shot, Piranha 3D was intended as a traditional 2D film. It only became 3D in post production, so there’s not much creative use of the gimmick. 2 out of 4 stars.
