Monday, August 09, 2010
'Despicable Me' is surprisingly likable
This is a film that manages to work for both kids and adults without pandering to either. The insipid pop culture references and lame double entendres some kid vids use to appeal to adults are thankfully kept to a minimum. At the same time, the film is anything but saccharine sweet. The humor is dark, at times even acidic, with the opening scene in particular reminding one of Roald Dahl’s views on spoiled children and their even worse parents. Even the obligatory message at the end doesn’t feel shoved down the audience’s throat. Gru may learn a lesson or two, but he does so without completely losing his dark side. Despicable Me isn’t quite on the level of the best Pixar films like The Incredibles or Wall-E, but it’s certainly better than most of the 3D animated toy commercials that pass for kids’ movies these days. 3 out of 4 stars.
2 comments:
Given the glut of mediocre animated and 3D movies recently, I already dismissed this one. Guess I'll give it a chance. That it retains its evil heart gives me hope.
I'm pumped to see this one. I thought it looked pretty solid.
