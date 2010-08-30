Coming Soon: The Cedar Lee and Capitol Theater 'Suck' for one night only

This Thursday, September 2nd the Cedar Lee Theater in Cleveland Heights and the Capitol Theater on Cleveland's near west side will both be showing 'Suck' at 7:30pm. Suck is a horror comedy about a rock band that finds success by becoming vampires. The cast includes Malcolm McDowell, who previously squared off against the undead in Fright Night, and a whole slew of rock stars including Alice Cooper, Iggy Pop, Henry Rollins, Alex Liefson, and Moby. Hopefully it doesn't live up to its title, but either way I appreciate the fact that Cleveland Cinemas is making an effort to show smaller films like this, even if only for one day. Here's the trailer:
