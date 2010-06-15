'Mach II' Rocks You

As for the songs, killer riffs and tasty leads abound and the rhythm section is rock solid. There’s a definite sense of humor to the lyrics of tracks like “Demon Queen” and “Whiskey Lady Love”, but the band never crosses the line into parody or obnoxious hipster irony. These guys all clearly love and respect this kind of music; they just don’t feel the need to take themselves too seriously. Mach II is definitely not for those who get all snooty about rock music and talk about boring stuff like "relevance" or "breaking new ground". Me, I just want good, catchy songs that rock my ass, and in that respect this album more than delivers.
