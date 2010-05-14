Metal Rules in 'Iron Man 2'

Once again Robert Downey Jr. looks like he’s having the time of his life playing millionaire/superhero Tony Stark. Gwyneth Paltrow also returns as a Stark’s assistant turned CEO Pepper Potts, and Don Cheadle takes over from Terrence Howard as Stark’s friend James Rhodes, who gets a metal suit of his own this time. New to the film, and giving it the sort of strong villainous presence the original was lacking, is Mickey Rourke as Ivan Danko, the guy with the electrified whips I mentioned earlier. Rounding out the primary cast are Scarlett Johansen, Sam Rockwell, and Samuel L. Jackson.
I was a bit worried when I saw the trailer that Iron Man 2 would get bogged down with too many heroes and villains. Thankfully director John Favreau does a fine job balancing all these characters, keeping the focus on
Iron Man 2 is not great art, and it has no pretensions of being such. It’s corporate product based on what are essentially soap operas where the characters wear funny costumes and punch each other. Sometimes that’s the kind of movie I want to see, and Iron Man 2 is a easily one of the better films in the genre. It manages to be fun without being too incredibly loud, stupid, or annoying, and if you think that’s a small achievement, you haven’t seen many
I like that it struck the perfect balance between appealing to the comic fanboys and the "others" who wouldn't have the patience to entertain the usual plot twists and multi-character developments so often seen in print. Smart integration, as you've said, really boosts this flick.
